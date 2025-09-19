Public split over smaller portions and rising prices

PETALING JAYA: From mamaks to kopitiams, Malaysians are split between frustration and resignation as portions shrink and prices climb, with some praising honest hawkers while others feel short-changed.

For civil engineer Sabrina Zali, 26, the shift is obvious.

“Nasi lemak that used to cost RM1 is now RM3 for a smaller pack. Prices (are allowed) go up, but they should be fair.

“A standard nasi lemak should be RM1.50 to RM2, with a portion that matches the price.”

Marketing professional Ammar Azman, 36, agreed that honesty makes a difference.

“At a kopitiam I frequent, the owner informed customers there would be a price increase for nasi lemak. Because of his honesty, people still go there.”

Still, Ammar worries about broader trends.

“(The price of ) satay, whether chicken or beef, has gone up everywhere, with some stalls charging more than RM2.50 per stick.”

Manager Muhammad Khoirul Amier, 31, said his regular mamak has not cut food portions but the beverages tell another story.

“If (a beverage is) served in a cup, you get less. Takeaway (options) give more, but they also cost more.”

Entrepreneur Muhammad Rizqan, 25, said pre-packed nasi lemak and fried noodles are examples of shrinkflation.

“At mamaks, drinks keep going up in price although sizes remain the same. It feels justified because costs are rising, but it does not give the same satisfaction as before.”

Others take a more forgiving view. Construction supervisor Muhammad Iskandar Halmi, 26, said smaller servings in meals are “noticeable but justified”.

Talent acquisition specialist Low Yee Dan, 25, said rice with chicken and curry that once cost RM8 could now reach RM12.

“Briyani is even higher. But I would say it is reasonable given the economy.”

A university student, who gave her name only as Sasmetasri, 21, spends between RM10 and RM20 per visit to eateries. She said increased prices and smaller servings have become routine.

“Most of the time, portions are smaller but prices have gone up.

“It is understandable because stall owners face higher costs. But at the same time, it feels unfair. Both sides are under pressure, so it is reasonable but still frustrating.”

The mixed views reflect a tense circumstance for operators. While many tolerate open price hikes, hidden portion cuts risk eroding trust and driving customers elsewhere.