PUTRAJAYA: The Operational Directive for Enforcement Operations (ATOP) and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) related to e-waste management will be improved, according to Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said these measures aligned with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) to enhance enforcement effectiveness while strengthening integrity and professionalism in environmental protection efforts.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) takes the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) investigation report seriously.

“In addition, the ministry underscores that these initiatives involve comprehensive improvements to procedures and operational guidelines encompassing monitoring, enforcement, and investigation aspects,” he said in a statement today.

This was in response to the EAIC report dated Jan 6, which revealed an attempt by officers from the Department of Environment (DOE) to release containers containing electronic waste or e-waste at Port Klang.

According to the EAIC, it received initial information about the alleged misconduct in May 2024 and established a task force under Section 17 of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700) to investigate the claims.

Nik Nazmi said that NRES, through the DOE, emphasised strict control over the entry of e-waste into Malaysia in compliance with Act 127 and international regulations such as the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.

“These control measures include stringent inspections at the country’s entry points, strategic cooperation with related agencies, and the use of advanced monitoring technologies to prevent the entry of e-waste that could harm the environment or public health.

“NRES remains committed to implementing these initiatives as part of efforts to ensure sustainable and responsible waste management for the country’s environmental sustainability,” he said.