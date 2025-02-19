KUALA LUMPUR: The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) (Act 747) is vital to tackle serious, complex, and organised crimes that threaten national security and public order.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Act was specifically enacted to deal with security offences, including crimes against the state, terrorism, organised crime, and migrant smuggling.

“SOSMA was introduced following the repeal of the Internal Security Act 1960, at a time when the country continued to face security and public order threats, including serious security threats, terrorism, organised crime, human trafficking, sabotage, and espionage,“ he said during a ministerial briefing in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He cited major cases involving organised crime and gang-related activities that were investigated under SOSMA, such as Geng 360 Devan, Geng Jackie, and Geng Etong, which were involved in drug trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery, and extortion.

“The police cannot effectively combat these complex and organised crimes with just a 24-hour remand, followed by a three-day extension and another seven-day extension,“ he added.

Saifuddin Nasution stated that SOSMA also covers criminal cases involving terrorist groups and extremist factions engaged in planning large-scale attacks, mass killings, or acts of terrorism.

He cited the shooting incident in Ulu Tiram, Johor, where two police officers were killed and another was injured by a self-radicalised individual linked to extremist and violent ideologies.

Earlier, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul permitted the screening of a two-minute video showing the aftermath of violent crimes linked to SOSMA, aiming to provide MPs with insight into the enforcement perspective on the Act’s necessity.

Before the screening, he instructed everyone present to refrain from recording or disseminating the video, which contained violent and disturbing images.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution informed the Dewan Rakyat that the police would hold a special briefing for MPs to present their perspective on enforcing SOSMA.