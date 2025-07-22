Speaker urges media to focus on parliamentary substance over sensation

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has called on media practitioners to prioritise substantive parliamentary discussions over sensational incidents during sittings. He emphasised that balanced and factual reporting is crucial in shaping public understanding of national policies and legislative efforts.

Johari noted that while live broadcasts and digital platforms allow the public to follow proceedings, many rely on media summaries due to time constraints. “If you look at the speeches by ministers or MPs, they are often too lengthy, and the public doesn’t have enough time to digest what was discussed. Typically, they only read the headlines reported by the media,“ he said during an engagement session with journalists at Parliament today.

He cautioned against excessive focus on commotions, which may overshadow critical policy debates. “At the end of the day, your reporting will convince the public where we are going from here. I mean, those incidents are nice to see, nice to be reported, but they should not overshadow the whole substantive issues,“ he added.

Johari stressed that responsible journalism helps elevate Parliament’s standing as a platform for policy formulation rather than just political theatrics. He also urged stronger collaboration between media and parliamentary officials, based on professionalism and mutual respect. - Bernama