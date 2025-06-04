KUALA LUMPUR: A special discussion will be held soon by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) to review the fatwa issued by the Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the International Union Of Muslim Scholars regarding Israel’s invasion of Gaza, Palestine.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in a statement today said the discussion, organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), will thoroughly examine the fatwa.

“I have also instructed agencies under my ministry to engage with religious scholars and Islamic organisations to discuss the implications of the fatwa from various perspectives.

“This is to protect the interests and welfare of the country and Muslims, especially our brothers and sisters in Gaza,“ he said.

According to international media reports, the fatwa calls for immediate military intervention by Arab and Muslim countries and urges a review of peace agreements signed by several Arab nations with the occupying force.

In addition, the Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee has also issued a fatwa calling for a financial jihad to support the people of Gaza and forbidding any form of support for Israel.

Mohd Na’im said that agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will continue to assist, including through the Palestine Humanitarian Fund, to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

He emphasised the importance of continued support, solidarity, and prayers for the Palestinian people, hoping these efforts will lead to true freedom and peace for Gaza.