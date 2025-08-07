Special needs education prioritised in Budget 2026 - Fadhlina

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Empowering special needs education remains a key focus for the Ministry of Education under Budget 2026.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusive education during a mock cheque presentation ceremony.

She revealed that RM10 million was allocated under Budget 2025 to support private autism schools.

“This marks the first time such a special allocation has been made for autism and special needs institutions,” she said.

The initiative reflects the MADANI Government’s dedication to equitable education access.

Twelve autism schools across Penang, Selangor, Perak, Kelantan, and Johor received financial aid during the event.

Fadhlina stated that similar support programmes will continue to strengthen special needs education.

The ministry is currently gathering feedback for Budget 2026, with special education as a top priority.

“We welcome suggestions to enhance educational opportunities for children with special needs,” she added.

She also addressed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s call for schools in large-scale housing projects.

“This aligns with our efforts to reduce classroom overcrowding and traffic congestion,” she explained.

Anwar had stressed that housing projects with over 3,500 units must include schools and healthcare facilities.

The directive aims to ensure better urban planning and accessibility for residents. - Bernama