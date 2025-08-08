Macron backs Ukraine ceasefire after talks with Zelenskiy and EU leaders

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday reaffirmed France’s full support for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the launch of talks aimed at reaching a lasting and solid peace, following a “long discussion” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders.

“I reiterated to the Ukrainian President France’s full support for establishing a ceasefire and launching discussions toward a solid and lasting solution that preserves Ukraine’s legitimate rights and guarantees its security and that of Europeans.” he said on social media platform X. - Reuters