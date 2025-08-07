Budget 2026 to focus on welfare of people

PUTRAJAYA: Budget 2026 will prioritise public welfare while addressing deep-rooted economic challenges, said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Speaking at the opening of Budget 2026 consultation session in Putrajaya yesterday, he said the government remains committed to pushing through essential reforms, even if they are unpopular in the short term.

“Fixing a broken economic structure is not easy. Some policies may be unpopular but they are necessary to deliver long-term benefits to the people.”

He said this would be the first budget aligned with the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), and it would revolve around three pillars – raising the ceiling, raising the floor and improving governance.

Amir said raising the development ceiling would enhance Malaysia’s economic competitiveness and attract strategic investments, especially in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, energy transition and the Islamic economy.

He said boosting household incomes and easing the cost of living would also remain top priorities.

On strengthening the floor, Amir said the government would focus on improving public services, particularly in education and healthcare, while driving growth through digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

He said fiscal reforms, including subsidy rationalisation, would not come at the people’s expense.

Citing examples, he said targeted electricity and diesel subsidies have been introduced without burdening most Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Budget 2026 would reflect the aims of the 13MP by expanding strategic investments and improving essential services, especially for low-income groups.

“Since we’ve launched the 13MP, Budget 2026 must support its first year of implementation. That means raising both the ceiling and the floor.”

He added that while the ceiling is intended to stimulate economic activity and investment, the floor ensures stronger public services and income security, both central to the government’s reform drive.

More than 300 participants from the public and private sectors, including economists, NGOs and international organisations attended the consultation session.

Budget 2026 is scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 10.