SPM 2024 conducted smoothly - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 examination, held from Dec 2 to Feb 6, was conducted smoothly, with 402,956 candidates sitting for the exam at 3,337 centres nationwide.

The Education Ministry (MOE), in a statement, said that despite the examination coinciding with the northeast monsoon season, which caused floods in several states, it proceeded successfully.

“This was made possible through early preparedness, efficient management and close cooperation with government agencies such as the National Disaster Management Agency, the armed forces, police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Volunteer Department, Social Welfare Department, Health Ministry, state education departments, schools, parents and the community,” the statement read.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to the 126,636 examination personnel, including 5,780 volunteers from the public, such as retired teachers, for their role in ensuring the smooth administration of SPM 2024.

MOE further congratulated all candidates for their resilience, determination and perseverance while sitting for the examination despite challenging conditions.

“The ministry wishes all SPM 2024 candidates the best of success. May success be yours as you strive for greater excellence in the future,” the statement added.