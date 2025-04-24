SPM 2024: MOE seeks to further boost subject performance

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will conduct a detailed review of the performance of each subject in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination to identify areas for improvement and strengthen the national education system, said its Secretary-General, Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

He, said that although the 2024 SPM results showed an encouraging improvement, the ministry remains committed to ongoing enhancements.

“We will examine the quality of each subject during the post-mortem process and look to improve those subjects with slight weaknesses, in addition to focusing on how we can assist candidates sitting for the SPM this year,” he told reporters after observing the announcement of the 2024 SPM results at Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah (SAS) here today.

Aminuddin added that the MOE would also seek feedback to enhance the examination ecosystem, including counselling support to help students make informed decisions regarding their career paths.

“We will try to get some feedback, such as when would be the appropriate time to announce the results online, and we will also consider how best to support parents in making decisions upon receiving their children’s SPM results.

“(Namely) How they can obtain counselling services to assist their children in making decisions regarding further studies or career choices,” he said.

He noted that this year’s SPM results also provided the ministry with an opportunity to re-evaluate educational approaches in support of the country’s development policies across various sectors.

“For example, should we place greater emphasis on STEM? Should we also give more focus to the arts stream? These are matters we need to consider moving forward to prepare our younger generation as they enter the workforce,” he added.

Earlier, Aminuddin attended the announcement ceremony for 172 students of Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah who sat for the 2024 SPM.

The prestigious school once again recorded excellent results, with all candidates qualifying for certificates and more than 45 per cent obtaining outstanding grades (A+, A, A-) in all subjects taken.

Also present was the Putrajaya Education Department Director, Ezaiddin Hussain.