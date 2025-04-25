TANAH MERAH: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will sponsor an outstanding student from a low-income family, Puteri Nur Ain Zulaikha Abdullah (pix), 18, to pursue her studies either locally or abroad.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Pengkalan Chepa student, who scored 9As in the recently announced Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), has been offered the opportunity due to her inspiring life story, having lived with adoptive families since she was a baby.

“She was one of the recipients of MARA’s Education Assistance Programme (BUDI) during her two years at MRSM Pengkalan Chepa.

“We also offer MARA’s overseas sponsorship under the Young Talent Development programme for outstanding SPM achievers to pursue studies, either abroad or locally,” he told reporters here today.

Asyraf Wajdi said the student and her guardian would also receive flight sponsorship from Tanah Merah Umno to attend the BUDI-sponsored students gathering for SPM 2024 students who achieved straight As, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in two weeks.

“I see a strong spirit and great potential in Puteri Nur Ain Zulaikha, and with her excellent results, MARA will help her to realise her dreams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puteri Nur Ain Zulaikha expressed her gratitude for the offer, which would help her achieve her dream and passion in the field of Quantum Physics.

“I aspire to further my studies in Quantum Physics in Japan. My interest in this field developed after I began reading and researching the subject. My SPM results are a gift to my foster family, who have sacrificed a lot to raise me,” she said.

She said that since birth, she has been cared for by four different foster families. Currently, she lives with her foster brother, Mohamad Airul Roslan, 35, and his wife Nur Fatihah Saad, 26, who sells fish to support the family.

“Previously, I lived with my foster father. After he passed away, I was cared for by my foster grandmother. Two years later, she also passed away.

“I was then taken in by my uncle for several years until my foster brother took over the responsibility as my uncle has many dependents and his wife is suffering from paralysis,” she said.