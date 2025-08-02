Perhilitan relocates five wild elephants in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) successfully captured five wild elephants in Kampung Lalang, Kuala Betis here last week and has begun relocating them back to their natural habitats.

Kuala Betis Wild Elephant Translocation operation chief Mohamad Zainuddin Busrah said the elephants, named Mek Mas, Mek Leha, Mek Ja, Mek Ti and Anak Ouk, range from one to 25 years old.

“One female elephant was captured on July 27, followed by four others on July 31,” he told reporters at Kampung Lalang today.

The operation involved 26 personnel from Perhilitan Kelantan and Terengganu, alongside the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang.

Four of the elephants have already been relocated, with the fifth scheduled for transfer tomorrow.

“The relocation began at 3 pm yesterday, starting with a mother and her calf. Two more were moved today and the last one will be relocated tomorrow,” he said.

The translocation was assisted by two trained elephants, Rambai and Cheri, from the Kuala Gandah centre. - Bernama