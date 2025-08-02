36 Malaysians, including 8 women, held in Thai prison

NARATHIWAT: There are currently 36 Malaysians, including eight women, currently in Narathiwat Prison after five Malaysian men were sent there early this year.

Narathiwat Prison director, Surin Chantep said they were all linked to drug related offences, some still awaiting trial, while others have been convicted and were all currently in good condition and carrying out their sentences without any incident.

“Most of them are healthy mentally and physically. Prison authorities ensure they are free from dangerous diseases. If there are any with such conditions, they would be sent to hospitals with treatment facilities,” he told Bernama recently.

The Narathiwat Prison houses inmates from various countries, including Malaysia. - Bernama