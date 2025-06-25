SPM top scorers with 10As guaranteed Matriculation placements - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has confirmed that all students who achieved 10As and above in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be offered places in the Matriculation Programme.

This applies regardless of race or background, following a decision made during the Cabinet Ministers’ Meeting.

The policy, consistent with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement last year, includes students with A- grades among their 10As.

The MOE stated, “This decision is made to ensure all top-performing students in the 2024 SPM examination have the opportunity to further their studies.”

The existing Bumiputera quota system for the Matriculation Programme remains unchanged.

The ministry emphasised the government’s commitment to equitable education access, calling students “the country’s future assets.”