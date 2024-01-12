IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM1.92 billion to construct 23,000 Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) units through Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) by 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the figure surpasses the initial target of 15,000 RMR units.

“Initially, SPNB was allocated RM1.23 billion to build 15,000 RMR units nationwide by 2025.

“In light of the high demand for the RMR Program, the MADANI Government subsequently approved an additional RM683 million to build 8,000 more RMR units, including RM504 million announced in Budget 2025,“ he said here today.

He said this at a press conference after the handover of house keys to 45 homeowners of Vila Idaman and RMR homes of the Sentuhan Kejayaan KPKT Programme at Vila Idaman, Chemor, here.

Nga noted that this year alone, 4,500 RMR units have been built nationwide, and SPNB plans to construct 5,400 units next year to meet the housing needs of the people.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that the number of unsold affordable homes nationwide currently stands at 24,000 units, reflecting a 40 per cent reduction.

“Previously, there were 37,000 unsold affordable housing units, but since the Unity Government took over in 2022, we have managed to address this issue.

“Now, only 24,000 units remain unsold, including housing projects still in the launch phase, and I am confident that with the recovering property sector, the problem of unsold affordable homes can be resolved,“ he added.