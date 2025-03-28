PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission (ST) has prepared guidelines for the Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism (CREAM) initiative, enabling the aggregation of residential rooftop space for renewable energy (RE) generation, to benefit local green users.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) said that the CREAM guidelines were introduced to serve as a reference and regulatory framework for the industry and stakeholders.

Given that the roof aggregation programme for solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation is being introduced for the first time in the country, the CREAM initiative will be implemented under several terms and conditions.

Among the conditions is that on-site renewable energy generators (PTS) must develop solar PV power generation systems on the roofs of aggregated residential premises.

“In addition, PTS must take full responsibility for managing roof leasing agreements with homeowners for the development of these solar PV power generation systems.

“Local green consumers (PHS) who purchase green energy from PTS can be from any consumer category within a five-kilometre radius of the generation source,” it said.

PETRA added that the implementation of CREAM is an extension of the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), allowing local community participation in energy transition efforts through an open grid access concept, under the following conditions.

Among them, RE-generation and green energy supply activities must be conducted at the distribution level. The green electricity must also be supplied to local green consumers via the distribution network owned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

According to PETRA, the CREAM initiative offers consumers new options for green electricity supply, supporting their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments to sustainable energy use.

Additionally, since CREAM operates on an open grid access principle, its implementation remains cost-neutral to the electricity supply system, ensuring it does not lead to tariff increases for general consumers.

The CREAM guidelines are available for download, starting today, at www.st.gov.my.

PETRA is confident that CREAM will drive energy transition efforts in the electricity sector, particularly in increasing the renewable energy capacity mix to 40 per cent by 2035, and 70 per cent by 2050.