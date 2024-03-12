KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to staffing and human resources for parliamentary services under the proposed Parliamentary Services Bill will be deliberated at the Cabinet Committee on Public Service Reform (JKK-PPA) meeting next Monday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the matter would be reviewed prior to tabling the Parliamentary Services Bill and the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill to the Cabinet.

Azalina explained that several engagement sessions, meetings, and surveys have been conducted since last year, involving the President of the Senate, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, and secretaries of both houses.

“Additionally, discussions included the Public Service Commission, Public Service Department, Ministry of Finance, Attorney General’s Chambers, and non-governmental organisations.

“Representatives from Pertubuhan Masyarakat MADANI, the Bar Council, and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) were also involved to address policy considerations and the creation of the Parliamentary Services Act,” she noted in a written reply posted on the Senate website.

Azalina was responding to Senator Rita Sarimah Anak Patrick Insol’s question on the progress of institutional reforms and efforts to strengthen the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches through the reinstatement of the Parliamentary Services Act.

It was previously reported that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would address staffing and human resource issues within parliamentary services to expedite the tabling of the Parliamentary Services Bill.