Star Mart Express bus licence suspended over reckless driving

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has decided to suspend the public service vehicle operator’s licence of Star Mart Express Sdn Bhd for 30 days from July 3, following a viral video showing one of its express bus drivers driving recklessly on June 12.

In a statement today, APAD also said the permit for the express bus bearing registration number ALA 6666 will be revoked effective Aug 7.

The agency said the action was taken after an investigation found that Star Mart Express Sdn Bhd had failed to comply with Section 22(1)(b)(iii) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), which concerns the conduct of drivers and conductors of public service vehicles.

“Other offences include violating Section 23(1)(b), which requires licensed operators and their employees to give the highest priority to the safety of passengers and road users.

“There was also a breach of Paragraph 7 under the General Conditions of the Service Level Agreement (KTP), which requires licensed operators to ensure that their employees and drivers behave appropriately while on duty,” the statement read.

The statement added that during the suspension period, the operator is prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles under the said licence.

The agency said Section 27 of Act 715 provides for the suspension or revocation of a licence in the event of a breach of any of its conditions.

“No transactions related to the affected licence will be considered while the suspension is in force. The suspension will only be lifted upon written confirmation from APAD,” it said.

APAD also stressed that it will not hesitate to take stern action against any company or licence holder found to have breached regulations or laws.

The agency urged the MADANI community to report any misconduct or legal violations by public transport service providers or licence holders via the Transport Ministry complaints hotline at 1-800-88-7723 or via WhatsApp at +6019-290 7723.

On June 12, a video went viral on social media showing an express bus driver speeding dangerously in the right lane, putting other road users at risk.