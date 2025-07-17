GETTING married is more than saying yes to one another, its become a financial affair.

A Malaysian netizen recently took to Threads to break own the cost of a wedding which he lamented would cost at least RM40,000.

“These days, getting married costs at least RM40,000.

“Let’s be real. People used to say RM20,000 was enough, but now even RM40,000 feels like we’re barely surviving.”

ALSO READ: High costs dampen dream weddings

The post even included a “real-life” wedding budget (for an average, not grand, wedding):

- Dowry (Hantaran): RM10,000

- Catering (300 guests): RM8,000

- Simple décor & pelamin: RM4,000

- Wedding outfits + makeup: RM3,500

- Photographer: RM2,000

- Invites, doorgifts, banners: RM1,500



- Hall/canopy rental: RM12,000



- Backup & last-minute costs: RM4,000

- Grand Total: ~RM45,000 (and that’s before SST!)

The breakdown truly struck a nerve with Malaysians, many of whom questioned if spending such an amount was truly necessary.

“Think twice, is it worth spending so much for one day? The journey of marriage will need even more money,” said one netizen.

READ MORE: Finances cast clouds over weddings

Another user chimed in on the hall rental cost: “Wow, RM12K just for the hall?” while someone else joked, “What hall costs RM12K? Did you rent PWTC? Haha.”

Some advocated for smaller, simpler weddings.

“Cut your coat according to your cloth. The only must-have is the dowry. Everything else is culture or wants. If you don’t have RM40K, don’t spend RM40K. Honestly, you can do a small mosque ceremony — even RM3K would suffice. Don’t go into debt just to get married,” another advised.