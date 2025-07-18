North Korea accuses Japan of military expansion ambitions

SEOUL: North Korea has accused Japan of seeking to become a major military power, citing Tokyo’s latest defence policy white paper as evidence. A foreign ministry official from Pyongyang described the document as a “war scenario for realizing its ambition for reinvasion from A to Z,“ according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The white paper, approved by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet this week, highlights concerns over China’s military activities and North Korea’s growing threats. It marks the first confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into Japanese airspace, framing it as a serious security risk.

Japan has been steadily increasing defence spending, aligning with US-led pressure for greater burden-sharing in regional security. The move strengthens military coordination with Washington and other allies, aiming for quicker responses to potential threats, including a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

North Korea’s foreign ministry dismissed Japan’s actions as reckless, claiming they escalate regional tensions. KCNA reported that Pyongyang views its nuclear arsenal as a necessary deterrent against US and allied provocations. - AFP