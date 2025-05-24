MELAKA: The proposal to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes in Melaka will be tabled and discussed in more detail at the State Executive Council (MMKN), said state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said this shows Melaka’s high commitment to public health given that there have been many cases of lung-related diseases linked to the use of vapes recorded by the state Health Department lately.

“We are seeing more and more health cases involving vapes. So there is a need for us to bring this issue to the MMKN meeting so that a decision can be taken on the sale of vapes,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating Melaka’s 2025 World Tuberculosis Day and the Wellness On Wheel Roadshow in conjunction with the People’s Representative Programme for the Sungai Udang state constituency at Japerun Sungai Udang here today.

Also present were the state’s senior executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin. who is also the Sungai Udang seat coordinator and Melaka Health Department director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa.

Meanwhile, Rais said his committee and the local authorities (PBT) would act in accordance with the decision made by the MMKN regarding the sale of vape later.

“We will look at the framework of the proposal that the state Health Department will bring to the upcoming meeting and the PBT will implement it when the time comes. If the decision is to ban (sales), we will follow it,” he said.

He said that so far, the number of applications for vape sale permits and licensed vape sales in Melaka is quite high.

“But for me, what we are more worried about are traders who are hiding behind electronic device sales licences. So if there is an order to ban it, we will do so and it will make enforcement easier,” he said.

Commenting further, he said assistance from the federal government is also needed, in terms of standardising regulations or banning vape nationwide.

“However, we will look at it from all angles, including (e-cigarette and vape) entrepreneurs, and we want a win-win situation. At the same time, we will continue to prioritise public safety and health,” he said.