State-federal collaboration key to balanced Sarawak development

LIMBANG: Close cooperation between state and federal governments remains crucial for ensuring balanced infrastructure development across Sarawak according to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He emphasised that such collaboration ensures infrastructure projects are implemented fairly and inclusively particularly in interior and northern regions facing long-standing limitations in basic facilities.

“This project represents the infrastructure currently being developed through our committed partnership with the federal government to achieve seamless mobility in northern Sarawak,“ he stated during the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phase 2 project launch in Nanga Medamit.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially launched the project with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also in attendance.

Abang Johari highlighted that this collaborative approach drives local economic growth while enhancing overall community well-being.

The road project promises significant benefits for northern Sarawak residents by improving transportation networks to spur economic and social development.

“This infrastructure will link Sarawak with Sabah while connecting to Brunei Darussalam thereby strengthening Borneo’s regional integration and contributing to ASEAN’s overall development,“ he explained.

Sarawak is actively developing additional road networks including connections from Marudi to Mulu and a new Miri to Lawas route linking directly to Sabah.

Proper road infrastructure combined with state-provided electricity and water supplies will enable tourism and agriculture sectors in northern Sarawak to thrive economically.

Abang Johari expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s personal visit to interior areas to understand Sarawakians’ needs directly.

“In conjunction with Malaysia Day we reaffirm our commitment to working together toward building a successful and prosperous Malaysia for our future,“ he concluded. – Bernama