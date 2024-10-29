State govt’s priority is to take care of its people - Sarawak Premier

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government’s responsibility is to continuously enhance its people’s living standards.

He said though Sarawak is now listed as a high-income state, it is not the state’s responsibility to help other underdeveloped states because that is the central government’s responsibility.

“Sarawak is rich because we manage our economy well. Our efforts are not over yet, which is to increase the household income of the people. That’s why we developed the rural areas first.

“There is a proverb which states that charity begins at home. Our villagers still have many problems, so we help the villagers first,“ he told reporters after officiating at the Sarawak Sustainability Master Plan Conference here today.

Abang Johari responded to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks in an interview with a news portal yesterday that Sarawak, which has now achieved high-income status, should help underdeveloped states progress.

In the interview, Tun Mahathir reportedly said that Malaysia is a federation, and the more prosperous states must share their wealth with the poorer ones.

Abang Johari cited the example of Kedah’s size being almost the same as the Baram area in the northern hinterland of Sarawak. Still, the financial allocation for each state is nearly the same.

“How can you compare Sarawak with Kedah when we are bigger? Many of our schools are in poor condition, and Sarawak has to use its funds to help them.

“Therefore, I do not want to comment further on this matter (Mahathir’s opinion) because our own people still need to advance,“ he said.