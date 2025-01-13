KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police have completed recording the statement of former Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin regarding his statement on the existence of an additional document to allow former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Razarudin said the statement of Khairy, who is also a former health minister, was recorded this evening by police officers from the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department at Keluar Sekejap Studio in Bukit Damansara here.

“Yes, the police have completed recording his statement this evening and the investigation papers are expected to be completed in seven days,“ he said when contacted via WhatsApp here today.

Earlier, a Bernama observation at Keluar Sekejap Studio in Bukit Damansara found that three police officers arrived at the location at 4.40 pm, followed by Khairy 17 minutes later.

It is understood that the process of recording the statement took 45 minutes and Khairy was seen leaving the location at 6 pm.

Speaking to reporters, Khairy said he gave his full cooperation to police regarding the investigation into the police reports that had been made against him.

“I want to confirm that I have finished giving my statement. Thank you to PDRM and thank you to the media,“ he said.

Last Friday, Datuk Suraya Yaacob, political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Nor Azrina Surip, political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, lodged police reports, respectively in Putrajaya and Sentul.

Through a copy of the police report, Suraya and Nor Azrina claimed that the statement issued by Khairy linking the two ministers was untrue and had slandered the ministers and was misleading while causing unease and panic among the people to the extent that it could potentially threaten national security.