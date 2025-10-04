GEORGE TOWN: Police have recorded a statement from the ex-wife of a police officer who allegedly shot himself in the head at the guard post of the Penang police contingent (IPK) headquarters here last Tuesday, for further investigations.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said however, it was still too early to draw conclusions and more statements are expected to be recorded from several other parties to determine the actual cause of the self-inflicted wound.

“The policeman was previously placed in the Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit (Neuro ICU) and today was transferred to the General Intensive Care Unit (GICU) at the Penang Hospital though he remains under specialist observation.

“As of now, the officer has not undergone any surgery as medical specialists continue their evaluation to decide the next course of action, whether surgery or further medical treatment,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the authorities are still conducting further investigations from various angles to uncover the real cause of the incident.

Commenting further on the situation, Hamzah said the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) for firearm usage among police officers and personnel are sufficient and do not need to be tightened despite the incident.

On April 8, the corporal, who was assigned to the camp commandant branch, was found seriously injured in the head inside the IPK Penang guardroom at 6.12 pm, believed to have shot himself.

The investigation at the scene found that a single shot was fired from the service weapon used by the corporal and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 (accidental or intentional discharge of a firearm).