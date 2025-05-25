Storms damage over 80 houses near Jempol

SEREMBAN: A total of 83 houses in Felda Lui Barat and six houses in Kampung Baru Ayer Hitam in Jempol, suffered damages due to storms and heavy rain this afternoon.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said there were 224 victims from 62 families in Felda Lui Barat while Kampung Baru Ayer Hitam involved 28 victims (six families).

“Four APM personnel went to the location in Felda Barat Lui at 6.14 pm this evening and found that several roofs of the victims’ houses had been torn off due to strong winds, involving 83 houses. The victims reported heavy rain and strong winds this afternoon,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said that so far only six families were registered at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lui Barat temporary evacuation centre.

Mohd Nazri said that six houses in Kampung Ayer Hitam also suffered similar damages but there was no PPS opened in the area.