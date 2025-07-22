Strengthen syariah courts to reduce case delays, says ex-CJ

GEORGE TOWN: The syariah judicial system in Malaysia must be reinforced to tackle prolonged case adjournments, ensuring swifter and fairer justice delivery. Former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi highlighted inefficiencies in court administration as a key factor behind delays, particularly in divorce, maintenance, and child custody cases.

He stressed that frequent adjournments, often due to absent parties or unjustified requests, waste time and unfairly affect vulnerable individuals. “Judges must be firm in rejecting weak adjournment pleas. Delayed justice denies justice, and the innocent suffer,“ he said.

Zaki spoke after presenting ‘Memartabatkan Mahkamah Syariah di Malaysia’ at the Penang Syariah Law and Judicial Convention. Malaysian Bar Council president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab and Penang Syariah chief judge Za’im Md Yudin were also present.

To improve accessibility, he proposed simplifying procedures for those unable to afford legal representation. “User-friendly templates for filing cases and pro bono legal aid can ease burdens on the underprivileged,“ he added. - Bernama