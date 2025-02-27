SHAH ALAM: Selangor will take strict action by revoking licenses and blacklisting Ramadan bazaar traders found guilty of selling their permits or business lots to third parties.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government was taking the issue seriously despite receiving no official complaints regarding the ‘Ali Baba’ practice of subletting designated bazaar lots for this year’s Ramadan.

We have directed the local authorities (PBT) responsible for issuing licenses and permits to monitor and take strict action against those involved, including prohibiting them from trading.

“Their actions are unjust to those who sincerely wish to operate a business. However, we are relieved that, up to this point, we have not received any reports of such incidents in Selangor, particularly in business spaces provided by local authorities or state agencies,“ he said after launching the Selangor Ramadan Festival (FESTIRA) 2025 here today.

The state government had previously urged PBT enforcement officers to remain on-site and ensure the 15,882 Ramadan bazaar lots across Selangor were not misused by illegal traders.

Regarding FESTIRA, Amirudin said despite being held for 11 years, the festival remained a must-visit shopping destination for the people of Selangor during Ramadan.

Organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) through its subsidiary, PKNS Real Estate Sdn Bhd (PREC), the festival is specifically designed to support the state’s agenda in helping small and medium entrepreneurs expand their businesses.

This year, 1,500 entrepreneurs will participate, offering a variety of products at four locations:

- PKNS Complex, Shah Alam;

- SACC Mall;

- PKNS Complex, Bangi; and,

- Galeria SA Sentral, Section 14 (new location).

“We are targeting three million visitors, with an estimated sales of RM100,000 per trader,“ he said.