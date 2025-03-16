BERA: The Pahang government through the Felda Pahang Muafakat Secretariat will conduct a thorough screening to select potential recipients of 16,035 house lots under the Felda People’s Land Scheme Project (STRFP) in the state.

Pahang Felda Affairs, Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Committee chairman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said the approach was taken to ensure that those selected are truly eligible and met the set conditions.

“As directed by the Menteri Besar of Pahang (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail), all processes for selecting recipients of house lots from the new generation of Felda are carried out according to procedures.

“They need to follow several steps such as filling out forms, going through the assessment process before being appointed to the State Government Meeting, so we already have that system,“ he told reporters at the Opening Ceremony of the Moh Karnival Makmur 2025 Bera level at Semai Bakti Felda Sebertak Hall near Kemayan here yesterday.

Amizar said that through the review, his party is optimistic that those selected to receive the house lots are among those who meet the set standards thus avoiding getting left out.

In related matters, Amizar, who heads the Felda Pahang Muafakat Secretariat, stated that the committee is focused on making the secretariat a one-stop centre among Felda residents in the state.

“We hope that the Felda Pahang Muafakat Secretariat can benefit not only the settlers but all Felda residents, including generations within or outside the planned land.

“To make it easier for Felda residents to deal with the secretariat, there will be representatives from each district appointed in the body,“ he said.