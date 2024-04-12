Strong bridge between academia and industry crucial to address job mismatches - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: A strong bridge between academia and industry is crucial to address mismatches between graduates’ skills and industry expectations.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said a well-aligned academia-industry partnership supports national growth by creating a highly skilled workforce capable of driving critical sectors like technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.

He said that the ministry recognises the critical role of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in shaping the future, and is actively embedding ICT education into the national framework while embracing digital tools to advance towards a more equitable and inclusive future.

“To push the country towards the goals we have set, the Higher Education Ministry is committed to fostering public-private partnerships in skills training, ensuring our workforce is equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing job market,“ he said in his keynote address, which was read out by Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, at the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025 Awards Ceremony, here yesterday.

Zambry said the Malaysia Education Blueprint (MEB) 2013-2025 highlights the importance of aligning education with industry needs, placing a strong focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key driver of reform.

He said the government is fully committed to equipping students with the essential tools and skill sets needed to navigate the complexities of future economies.

Zambry said by introducing ICT education early, students develop essential skills to prepare them for the demands of a tech-driven workforce.

“ICT in education also fosters creativity and borderless teamwork, equipping students to thrive in an interconnected world.

“Embracing digital tools ensures inclusive and equitable learning, helping every student access the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally,“ he said.

On Huawei ICT Competition, Zambry said the initiatives not just building skills but also shaping futures and creating opportunities for equal access to learning and growth.

He said Huawei Malaysia also has the Huawei ASEAN Academy and Huawei ICT Academies to not only enhance students’ ICT skills, but also prepare them to meet the demands of evolving industries.

He also said Malaysia has big plans to become the ASEAN Digital Capital by 2030 and building a strong digital talent pool is at the heart of this vision.