Strong industry-TVET collaboration key to bridging skills gap

LABUAN: A strong and continuous collaboration between industry players and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions is vital to ensure programmes remain aligned with the real needs of industries.

Department of Manpower Director-General Datuk Rospiagos Taha said such cooperation was crucial in narrowing the skills gap between TVET graduates and industry demands, particularly in specialised sectors such as oil and gas.

Rospiagos said there are multiple areas of cooperation that could be further explored between industry and TVET institutions, including technology and expertise sharing, product research and development, the creation of new courses in line with technological changes, and the placement of industrial machinery and equipment at institutions.

He said the nation needs more technically skilled individuals, citing market studies showing that highly skilled technical and vocational workers contribute significantly to efficiency, competitiveness, and job creation.

Rospiagos said the employability rate of ADTEC Labuan graduates has also shown an encouraging rise, reaching 97% in 2025 compared with 92.4% in 2024.

This clearly demonstrates that TVET graduates are capable of enhancing productivity and strengthening the nation’s economic growth.

Collaboration between JTM and industry is not new and it has always been JTM’s main agenda to ensure courses remain relevant, in line with technological advancements, and globally competitive.

He said the expertise of companies like WSL Technology Sdn Bhd in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering refurbishment must be shared with instructors and students so that we can produce a skilled workforce in line with modern industry requirements.

Demonstrating its commitment to local workforce development, WSL Technology has recruited four former students of the institution, two of whom were sent to China for advanced training.

This reflects the company’s effort to elevate local talent to international levels.

Earlier, he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between WSL Technology and Industrial Training Institute.

Through the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Cooperation, Rospiagos said both parties are expected to gain benefits in terms of human resource development, technology sharing, student internships, and industrial attachments for instructors, all of which will add value in driving the nation’s skills development agenda.

Rospiagos said as part of the collaboration, a Professional IWCF Well Intervention Pressure Control Level 3 course is scheduled to be conducted at ADTEC JTM Labuan in mid-October 2025, offering valuable training opportunities for workers in the regional oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, in partnership with the Academy of Construction Malaysia Sabah Region, ADTEC Labuan organised the Competency Course in Water Reticulation Piping, with the first session held in June 2025 and the second in September 2025.

He said ADTEC Labuan is also set to be accredited as a training centre under the Construction Industry Development Board through this collaboration, enabling it to offer certified competency courses in Labuan. – Bernama