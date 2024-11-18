Strong Malaysia-UAE trade ties in halal industry underscore high demand, trust within mena region - Ahmad Zahid

DUBAI: The strong trade relationship between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the halal industry underscores the high demand and trust in Malaysia’s premium halal products within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia had developed a comprehensive and globally trusted halal certification system through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and the country’s halal certification is internationally recognised, with 88 certification bodies worldwide endorsing it.

“Malaysia also has built a robust and mature halal ecosystem, consistently ranked at the top of the Global Islamic Economy Indicator.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to high standards, quality, and integrity, which collectively underscore Malaysia’s leadership and dedication to advancing the global halal sector,” he said in his opening speech today at MIHAS@Dubai 2024.

In 2023, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia recorded US$12.5 billion (RM55 billion) in halal exports, with the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) playing a critical role in unlocking even greater potential for the industry.

Significantly, he said the UAE emerged as the largest destination for Malaysian halal products among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with imports valued at US$256 million (RM1.13 billion).

This year, with MIHAS@Dubai, Ahmad Zahid said the government aims to achieve an export sales target of US$250 million (RM1 billion), demonstrating confidence in the demand for Malaysian halal products.

“For two decades, MIHAS has been a platform enabling countless success stories for halal businesses, from small enterprises to large corporations. By hosting MIHAS here in Dubai, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is strengthening Malaysia’s ties with the Middle East and beyond.

“This isn’t just a showcase of our commitment; it’s a pledge to continue building a robust, inclusive halal ecosystem,” he said.

Through a commitment to ‘Halal Diplomacy’, the deputy prime minister said Malaysia seeks to strengthen international ties, create a dynamic halal ecosystem, and establish strategic partnerships that advance shared goals.

“As we come together today, let us view MIHAS@Dubai not only as a trade fair but as a platform for building enduring partnerships. I encourage all attendees to seize this opportunity as a platform to forge lasting relationships.

“Together, we can strengthen the global halal community, benefiting our businesses, societies, and future generations,” he added.