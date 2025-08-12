Strong state-federal ties crucial for Sabah’s progress, says Hajiji

RANAU: A robust partnership between the Sabah state government and the federal administration is essential for sustaining development in the region, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who chairs Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), highlighted that the collaborative governance under the GRS-Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance has significantly advanced Sabah’s progress.

He emphasised the importance of stability and unity with the federal government to ensure prosperity for the people.

Under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development agenda, more than 400 initiatives have been introduced, with 94% successfully executed.

Hajiji noted that the GRS-PH government has rolled out unprecedented aid programmes for education and public welfare.

This year, nearly 100,000 hardcore poor households in Sabah are receiving monthly assistance of RM300, a scheme set to continue if the coalition retains public support in the upcoming state election.

The GRS Supreme Council has agreed to uphold its existing cooperation with PH for the election, reinforcing their shared commitment to Sabah’s development.

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will dissolve automatically on 11 November unless an earlier dissolution occurs.

Separately, Hajiji announced that the state government, via the Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority (LPPB), remains dedicated to alleviating urban and rural poverty through new township projects.

The Paginatan New Township, spanning 200 acres and located 43 km from Ranau, is expected to stimulate the local economy.

The project, aligned with SMJ’s welfare-focused goals, will feature government offices, shops, affordable housing, health centres, and multipurpose halls, developed in five phases. – Bernama