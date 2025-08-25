Stronger action needed against bullying and sexual crimes involving children

SEREMBAN: The growing threat of bullying, abuse and sexual crimes involving children and adolescents must be addressed decisively through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including educational institutions, communities and families.

His Royal Highness, who is also the chairman of the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), noted that despite the numerous programmes undertaken by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies, the issue remains deeply concerning as the measures have yet to yield their intended effectiveness.

Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin emphasised that such crimes are not new, but the realities of the modern world - including the influence of social media, peer pressure, and societal negligence - have contributed to their growing prevalence.

“Therefore, I urge the Negeri Sembilan Education Department, together with the Ministry of Education, to intensify awareness campaigns and strengthen the implementation of the ‘Amalan Sekolah Sejahtera’ initiative at every level.”

“Various programmes must also be reinforced to instil a strong rejection of bullying, abuse and sexual crimes within communities, beginning at the grassroots.”

“Many victims, especially children and adolescents, remain voiceless and fearful of reporting what they have endured.”

“Today, we are gathered not merely to campaign, but to speak the truth and call upon society to put an end to this suffering.”

Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin said this in his address when gracing the opening of the state-level campaign against bullying, abuse and sexual crimes, held at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Sri Sendayan today.

The event was also attended by Pertubuhan IKON Malaysia president Mia Nurhamizah Abdul Ghapar, state education department deputy director Shamsudin Redza, and state prison department director Ahmad Mustaqim Che Bisi.

The inaugural programme was organised by Pertubuhan IKON Malaysia, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the state Prison Department, the State Education Department, and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, IKON Malaysia president Mia Nurhamizah reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to advocating for stricter laws against perpetrators of such crimes, while also pushing for a stronger protection system to safeguard victims. – Bernama