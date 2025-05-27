Student charity concert to support cancer patients

BANGI: “Music with a mission” is the motto of Malam Irama Penyayang XIV (MIP XIV), where 148 students from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia are striking a chord for a cause.

Now in its 14th edition and making a long-awaited return after a pandemic-induced hiatus, MIP XIV is more than just a student concert; it is a powerful act of compassion.

Organised by the Sekretariat Kebudayaan Mahasiswa India, this annual charity event will donate 100% of its proceeds to the oncology unit at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital UKM, providing crucial support for cancer patients in need.

The concert is set to take place this Saturday at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Razak located at the university in Bangi.

Adding star power to this meaningful cause, renowned Indian playback singer Naresh Iyer will make a special guest appearance, lighting up the stage and lending his voice in support of the initiative.

Student organisation president Shurendar Kannathasan, 23, said audiences can look forward to a mix of performances, including singing and dancing by university students and renowned artistes.

“The event promises an exciting blend of formal and informal entertainment that celebrates talent and compassion.”

Each year, MIP adopts a medical cause based on urgency and potential impact. This year’s focus on cancer treatment reflects a shared goal to ease the burden of care for patients and their families.

“We want to help ease the treatment journey for cancer patients,” said Shurendar.

“It is a small way that we, as students, can contribute to the lives of those battling serious illness.”

In 2023, five children received heart surgeries at the National Heart Institute, funded by the RM50,000 raised by the student organisation.

Since its inception 14 years ago, the concert has evolved into a cornerstone of student-led charity at the university.

Organising an event of this scale is no small feat. This year’s edition is powered by 15 departments and led by three deputy programme directors, all working under a central leadership team.

“These students are not just volunteers; they are leaders in training,” said Shurendar.

“MIP teaches them how to manage large-scale events, coordinate teams, solve problems and connect with real-world causes.”

MIP XIV is open to students from all faculties, promoting diversity and personal growth.

Participants are chosen based on interest and commitment, and their contributions are formally recognised through merit marks.

“It is a platform that brings students from different academic backgrounds together, giving them a meaningful way to serve the community.”

After a two-year pause due to Covid-19, this year’s comeback carries more than just excitement; it represents renewed determination and purpose.

“We are thrilled to return stronger than ever for the 14th edition,” said Shurendar.

Funding for MIP XIV comes from a wide network of supporters, including alumni, private companies, NGOs and the public, through direct donations and in-kind contributions coordinated via the student organisation’s social media.

“We are grateful to everyone who supports our cause. Every ringgit and effort helps make a real difference,” said Shurendar.

Looking beyond this year’s concert, the student organisation envisions a larger movement taking root.

“Our long-term goal is to establish MIP as a nationwide charity movement, not just raising funds but also awareness on pressing health issues.

“With more hospital collaborations, we could expand our impact and reach more communities.”

MIP XIV will shine not only as a night of performance, but also as a reminder of how young Malaysians are turning empathy into action, one note at a time.