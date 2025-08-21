Student groups give ministry 30 days to fix school bullying

PUTRAJAYA: Public advocacy groups have given the Education Ministry 30 days to implement reforms aimed at addressing bullying in schools, cautioning that failure to act will trigger further protests.

At a gathering outside the ministry today, Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia (Haram) chairman Brendon Gan said the demand stemmed from growing frustration over the ministry’s handling of the case involving the late Zara Qairina as well as other recent incidents.

“From the very beginning, the public and netizens were only fed with narratives and claims through the media, while the ministry took no initiative to confirm whether these were true.

“This confusion not only affected society, but also placed immense psychological pressure on the victim’s family,” he said.

Brendon also questioned the use of RM8.4 million allocated under ministry initiatives.

“We could’ve installed more CCTV cameras in schools, upgraded security, trained wardens and teachers, and developed a proper anti-bullying SOP with NGOs and student groups. But we saw none of this.”

He said slogans alone were insufficient.

“Chanting ‘we hate bullying’ does not guarantee solutions. Other countries have models that cut bullying by 30 to 80%. Where is the special unit to investigate bullying cases in schools?”

Citing figures from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), Brendon said bullying cases had risen to an average of 5,000 annually between 2002 and 2024.

“That is a student safety crisis. If the ministry’s initiative is only to launch an incentive programme for schools with zero bullying reports, then how can we be sure teachers won’t just sweep cases under the carpet?” he asked.

He also called on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to step down.

“We gave you the mandate to lead the ministry. If you cannot fulfil the trust and responsibility as a minister, then with all due respect, please step aside and let someone else more capable protect the welfare of students.”

Gabungan Mahasiswa Se-Islam Malaysia (GAMIS) president Mohammad Azamuddin Sahar echoed the call, warning that cases like Zara’s had become “normal” due to the lack of decisive intervention.

He further alleged that the minister had avoided direct engagement with students, pointing to a missed appointment at Parliament to receive a memorandum.

He said the students felt sidelined and would continue their protest until the minister agreed to meet them in person.

The groups outlined a series of reforms they insisted must be addressed within the 30-day deadline.

These include strengthening psychosocial support in schools by increasing the number of counsellors and introducing a 24-hour hotline, mandatory trauma-informed training for teachers and hostel wardens as well as compulsory parental education modules to address bullying at its roots.

They also called for independent oversight panels comprising parents, alumni and NGOs to monitor cases, the establishment of a national database to track incidents, and the adoption of a National Anti-Bullying Plan with clear targets and quarterly progress reports.

Additional measures demanded include wider installation of CCTV cameras, the creation of special investigation units in schools, curriculum reforms to foster empathy education, and regular dialogue sessions with civil society groups.

“This memorandum represents the voice of the people demanding concrete change not mere rhetoric.

“If the ministry fails to respond within the given timeframe, we will not hesitate to mobilise students and the Malaysian public for another protest,” the groups said in a joint statement.

The protest, dubbed Mogok #UndurFadhlina, was held outside the Education Ministry headquarters, here.