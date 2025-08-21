Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 tabled for first reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today to reform and upgrade legal aid services.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed that the second and third readings will occur during the current parliamentary sitting.

According to the official printed version of the Bill distributed in Parliament, the proposed law seeks to repeal the Legal Aid Act 1971 and upgrade legal aid services in criminal proceedings by reconstituting them as public defence services.

It proposes the creation of two new positions, chief public defender and public defender, with appointments open to legally qualified candidates with recognised academic credentials, practical skills and litigation experience.

Under current practice, the director-general is appointed from among civil service officers.

The proposed Bill will also extend legal companion services to all children, regardless of citizenship.

Chapter 4 of the Bill states that such services may include advising guardians or protectors on legal issues arising from proceedings listed in the Third Schedule.

The services also cover gathering information related to charges in criminal cases where the assisted person is a victim, and accompanying them in court proceedings, with court approval to speak on their behalf if necessary.

The Bill will involve additional government expenditure, though the amount has yet to be determined. – Bernama