Students charged over school toilet bullying incident

PETALING JAYA: Two female students were brought before the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court, today on charges of injuring and confining a classmate in a secondary school toilet last month.

Harian Metro reported that both 13-year-old accused persons pleaded not guilty after the charges were read jointly in Tamil before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri.

According to the first charge, they were accused of jointly causing injury to a female student of the same age in the Form Six block toilet of the school at approximately 6.40pm on July 14.

The prosecution was conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

For the second charge, both were accused of confining the victim at the same location, time and date, under Section 342 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34.

If convicted, they can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Nor offered bail of RM4,000 for each accused, but their defence lawyer N Nagaratnam requested a lower amount, citing that both clients are still schooling and have given full cooperation to the police.

The court then allowed bail of RM2,000 with one guarantor for each accused and ordered them not to disturb the victim throughout the case proceedings.

The next mention date has been set for September 23.

Earlier, on July 19, media reported that a Form One female student was found in the school toilet with her hands and feet tied using a necktie, while her mouth was stuffed with a handkerchief.

The student subsequently received hospital treatment after suffering minor injuries to her hands and feet, as well as trauma from the incident.