PETALING JAYA: Students who are not offered a place to further their studies at a higher level or who do not secure a spot in their desired field are advised not to be disheartened and instead explore alternative pathways to continue their education.

This advice applies not only to SPM school leavers, but also to those who have completed the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia or matriculation college.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Perlis Faculty of Business and Management senior lecturer Dr Muhammad Aiman Arifin said students who do not achieve strong academic results may face limitations in gaining entry into their preferred courses based on merit.

One step they can take is to enrol in a pre-diploma programme, which only takes six months to complete, he explained.

“Sometimes, students apply for courses they want without considering their actual qualifications, even when they are not eligible.

“One option is to go through programmes such as UiTM’s pre-diploma. After six months, they are already in the system, which makes it easier for them to continue to diploma-level studies.

“This helps them eventually pursue their preferred field at a higher level. We don’t want their passion for learning to fade,” he told theSun when contacted.

Muhammad Aiman is also the undergraduate coordinator for UiTM Perlis campus.

Courses offered under UiTM’s pre-diploma programme include Science, Commerce, Plantation, Islamic Studies and another Science course tailored for STEM C and arts stream students.

Those interested may visit UiTM’s pre-diploma website to register.

Muhammad Aiman added that other local universities also offer similar programmes.

He noted that many students apply for courses based on interest, but are not eligible based on merit or face other limitations, including financial constraints, which must also be taken into account.

“The main reason many students choose pre-diploma is because they are not qualified to enter diploma-level programmes based on merit.

“This means they simply won’t get into the course they want. Sometimes, their results fall just slightly short of the requirement for the course they are aiming for.