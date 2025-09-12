Students urged to register first for university, seek help if needed

KUALA LUMPUR: Students offered placement at universities are urged to register first and promptly inform the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) should they encounter financial constraints or other challenges.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said MOHE provides various forms of financial assistance, including the Siswa Sulung Keluarga Malaysia (SULUNG) Development Programme and Yayasan Perkasa Siswa (YPS) initial study assistance for those in need.

“My advice to all who have been offered the opportunity to further their studies is to contact me and the Ministry of Higher Education if you face any problem, financial constraints, or other obstacles.

“Register first. I have instructed all vice-chancellors to assist and facilitate students in the registration process,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (September 11).

Zambry said the ministry’s commitment was evident when it immediately assisted two students, Ikram and Fairuz, who were at risk of declining their offers to Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Arau, Perlis, and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Kedah, due to financial hardship.

The plight of the two cousins was shared by Facebook user Wan Nurfarahin Wan Roslee, who tagged Zambry, after which MOHE officers promptly contacted her for further action.

Zambry said both students had resorted to working at a burger stall, earning RM20 a day to cover their expenses, despite achieving excellent matriculation results, Ikram with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.75 and Fairuz with 3.92.

“I had a video call with both of them. I asked them to proceed with their registration and not worry about finances, fees, or preparatory expenses. Insya-Allah, we will help and ease the process,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to Wan Nurfarahin for providing the information that enabled MOHE and UiTM to take immediate action to ensure the students could register. - Bernama