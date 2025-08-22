Study needed on use of ex-military wardens at schools

PETALING JAYA: The government must carefully study whether the appointment of ex-military wardens at schools should be limited to problematic schools and boarding institutions, said experts.

They cautioned that while the move to appoint such wardens at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara hostels is a step to curb bullying, it could risk creating an overly rigid learning environment if not implemented carefully.

Mara chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had said a six-month pilot project, with retired military personnel deployed as wardens at the Balik Pulau and Besut hostels, may be expanded to all 57 Maktab Rendah Sains Mara colleges nationwide, if successful.

“Will students be comfortable living under military-style discipline in hostels?

If such an approach truly appealed to them, many would have voluntarily joined the National Service Training Programme,”

said Universiti Utara Malaysia College of Law, Government and International Studies associate professor Dr Mohamad Faisol Keling.

“More importantly, will this environment encourage a culture of learning or restrict it?”

Mohamad Faisol said the issue should be addressed through education rather than rigid enforcement, adding that academic excellence is nurtured in a comfortable and healthy environment, not one that is harsh, strict and overly disciplined.

However, he said the move could reassure parents, boosting their confidence in hostel safety.

“The key question is whether it will be well-received by students.

“If it is to be implemented, it would be better to apply it to daily classes from 8am to 5pm or problematic dormitories or specific schools only.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Malaysian Inclusive Development and Advancement Institute deputy director Dr Anuar Ahmad called it a step in the right direction to relieve teachers of excessive responsibilities while ensuring student safety and discipline.

He said teachers already carry heavy workloads, from teaching and lesson planning to supervising students, managing co-curricular activities and handling administrative tasks, leaving them overstretched when expected to also serve as wardens.

“Appointing full-time wardens, especially those with military or police backgrounds, is a good decision because they are already familiar with the concepts of discipline, training and structure.

“With proper training, they will be well placed to safeguard student welfare.”

Anuar suggested that the model should be extended to other residential schools, religious schools and tahfiz institutions at which large numbers of students live in close quarters and require stricter oversight.

He said addressing bullying requires more than disciplinary control.

“Bullying doesn’t just happen suddenly. It is a behaviour formed over time, influenced by the environment and past experiences.

“It cannot be solved simply through punishment.”

He said schools must build a culture of respect, empathy and awareness from the start, educating students about the dangers of bullying and fostering values of care and responsibility.

“If we only rely on punishment, we are treating the symptoms, not the cause. Prevention must begin early, through education and awareness.”