KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is leading a Malaysian delegation to London to wrap up a groundbreaking study on splitting the roles of the attorney general and public prosecutor.

After trips to Canada and Australia last year for in-depth studies, this final phase aims to determine a model tailored for Malaysia.

Azalina said the empirical study began with a high-profile roundtable co-organised by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, University College London (UCL) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“Over 30 legal experts and academics debated the roles of the attorney general and public prosecutor as practised in Malaysia and the United Kingdom,” she said.

She said the delegation met England and Wales Attorney General Lord Hermer K. C. at the Justice Ministry for a detailed briefing on the UK system.

She added that they also engaged with UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who had recently visited the Malaysian Parliament.

Azalina said discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service and its Inspectorate provided further insights into prosecutorial powers and oversight practices.

She said a final report is in progress and will be presented to the Cabinet later this year.

“The Secretariat for the Empirical Study is preparing a comprehensive report, which will guide our next steps.”