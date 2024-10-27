Subang Jaya cops seek assistance to locate missing teen

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen at Aeon Big in Subang Jaya at noon on Friday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said a missing person’s report was lodged for Banupriya Balamurugan at 5.32 pm the same day.

“Banupriya is around 168 cm tall, weighs 55 kg, and has brown skin, brown eyes, long brown hair, full lips and a broad nose,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to approach their nearest police station or contact the Subang Jaya district police headquarters at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100.