Op Global: Welfare Dept carefully reviewing 68 applications to return rescued children - Nancy

KANGAR: The Social Welfare Department is currently processing 68 applications for court orders, aimed at returning children rescued during Op Global to their parents, guardians, or other qualified individuals, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the Welfare Department must fulfil its responsibilities diligently and meticulously, conducting thorough investigations in accordance with the laws, before returning the children to their rightful guardians.

“There have been cases where both parents fought and claimed the child as theirs, necessitating interviews by our officers. Currently, we have registered the names of all claimants.

“We conduct a thorough investigation before submitting our findings to the court. If we need to protect the child, we apply to the court. Likewise, if we wish to return the child to the family, we must also seek a court order, as this is in accordance with the rule of law,” she said.

Nancy made these remarks to reporters after launching the 2024 Perlis-level Kasih Kanak-Kanak, a child protection advocacy programme, which was also attended by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Nancy commented on a media report regarding a couple’s claims about their young daughter, who was at a welfare home in Rasah, Negeri Sembilan. The couple asserted that their daughter had been detained during Op Global on Sept 11, despite having no connection to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

In the report, the married couple appealed to the Welfare Department to return their one-year-old baby girl.

She emphasised that complete documentation, proving the children’s familial relationship, was essential before any child could be returned to any party.

The department would not arbitrarily hand over a child to any claimant without authentic evidence and a court order, to prevent potential issues.

“We cannot verify the authenticity of the claims. We did not detain the children; they were taken by the police and the Welfare Department because they were not with their parents. We do not know who their parents are. Imagine if we handed over the child to anyone who demands it - that would be wrong,” she asserted.

She said that thus far, a total of 54 children rescued under Op Global have been returned to their qualified guardians, leaving 506 children still sheltered under Section 25(2)(a) of the Child Act 2001.