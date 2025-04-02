KUALA LUMPUR: Ensuring stable prices for essential food items like coconuts during festive seasons requires continuing support through both subsidies and logistical measures, says Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI) president Nivaas Ragavan.

He said that with Thaipusam approaching, demand for certain goods, like coconuts, surges, exerting pressure on supply chains and leading to price fluctuations, especially upwards.

“Transportation constraints and the need for timely delivery add to the complexities, resulting in a temporary spike in prices for these items leading up to the festival,” he told Bernama.

Nivass said that removing diesel subsidies had a noticeable impact on transportation costs.

“Vendors and suppliers now face higher logistics expenses, which inevitably translate to increased consumer prices.

“This is especially challenging during festive seasons when transportation needs are more critical,” he said.

When asked about the challenges small vendors face during festive seasons like Thaipusam in securing and selling essential items, Nivass said various difficulties are encountered, including price hikes from wholesalers, supply shortages, and rising logistical and transportation costs.

“There are also cash flow constraints, as many small vendors operate on tight budgets, making it difficult to secure bulk quantities.

“Despite these challenges, small vendors remain resilient, working long hours to meet demand and sustain their businesses during this crucial period,” he said.

Nivass said addressing these challenges requires a collaborative approach involving stakeholders, from producers to policymakers.

“Investments in better logistics infrastructure, subsidies for essential items during festive seasons, and support programmes for small vendors can help stabilise supply and prices.

“Public awareness about these challenges can also foster greater empathy and support for local businesses during festivals like Thaipusam,” he said.