Delivery rider exposes scam after customer promises RM100 cash tip

A Malaysian food delivery rider has gone viral after sharing how he narrowly avoided falling for a crafty scam involving a fake order and a Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet top-up.

In a Threads post, user @safiuddinanuar revealed screenshots of a WhatsApp chat with a so-called customer who requested his help to purchase an item worth RM205 from a 7-Eleven near Hospital Serdang. The man promised to pay RM320 in cash later—including RM100 as a “tip” for the trouble.

“Hello Salam bro, can you help buy something at 7-Eleven? The price is around RM205. Later I’ll pay you cash RM320, with RM100 as your tip,” the man wrote.

However, Safiuddin politely declined, explaining that he didn’t have the money to spare:

“Waalaikumsalam. I don’t have money right now, bro. I only earn from doing Grab. Can you transfer the money to me first? I’ll buy it for you.”

But things quickly took a strange turn when the “customer” called and asked if the rider could advance RM100 to top up his TNG card—promising to reimburse him later. When Safiuddin said he didn’t have RM100, the man even tried lowering the amount to RM50.

“When he called, he asked if I had RM100. But earlier the item he wanted was RM205. Then he said if I didn’t have RM100, he’d settle for RM50 instead. Seriously? Sigh.”

Sensing something was off, Safiuddin immediately reported the user to Grab and had the order cancelled.

“Luckily I didn’t fall for it. I’ve already reported him to Grab and told them to cancel the order. Riders, please be alert!”

The post quickly went viral across Threads and Facebook, with many sharing that they had come across similar scams.

@syhdrhznnn clarified, “This is a scammer, don’t accept orders like this.”

@3catstooges shared, “They’ve now moved on to Grab... previously a lot of Lalamove riders got scammed like this.”