Suhakam urges global cooperation to protect Myanmar children in conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged stronger international collaboration to safeguard the rights and welfare of children affected by the ongoing situation in Myanmar.

Suhakam Children’s Commissioner Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah said a coordinated international effort is crucial to uphold the rights of Myanmar’s children, who have increasingly become victims of ongoing violence.

He expressed hope to encourage the international community to realise the right to life and protection of children from violence, as outlined in Articles 6, 19 and 37 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Dr Zufar added that Suhakam would like to work with other human rights institutions globally to ensure proper documentation of incidents affecting children, based on verified evidence, in line with international human rights standards.

Speaking at the ‘Human Rights and Democracy in Myanmar’ forum recently, he said that children in conflict areas have suffered serious violations, including displacement, arbitrary detention and other forms of abuse, which contradict the principles of the UNCRC.

He said Suhakam plans to cooperate with national human rights institutions in Southeast Asia and local civil society groups to strengthen documentation that could support future international accountability processes.

Echoing his views, Malaysian lawyer and human rights advocate Michelle Yesudas noted that fact-finding initiatives are ongoing through the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, based in Myanmar’s neighbouring countries.

She stated that findings related to the situation in Myanmar were made possible through the persistent efforts of communities, including the Rohingya, Shan and Kachin.

The forum, attended by regional rights advocates and representatives of Myanmar civil institutions, focused on advancing humanitarian cooperation and ensuring that assistance reaches affected civilians.

The crisis, which began following the political upheaval in February 2021, has led to widespread conflict and hardship for civilians, including children.

According to international human rights groups, recruitment of minors, arbitrary detentions, and other violations have been reported in several parts of the country, underscoring the urgent need to safeguard the welfare of children in conflict zones. – Bernama