Suhakam welcomes Gig Workers Bill 2025 despite non-consultation

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) has welcomed the Gig Workers Bill 2025, describing it as a crucial step towards recognising and protecting gig economy workers.

Suhakam said, in a statement, that gig workers—including e-hailing drivers, p-hailing riders and freelancers—play a vital role in sustaining the economy and providing essential services.

The Bill, it added, addresses long-standing issues such as weak social protection, unclear job status and the lack of fair pay safeguards.

However, the commission stressed that further improvements are needed.

Among its recommendations are a guaranteed minimum pay framework, mandatory EPF and Perkeso contributions by service providers, protection of workers’ privacy, and access to legal aid.

It also urged that gig workers be allowed to unionise and take part in collective bargaining, while calling for effective coordination across ministries through a dedicated Gig Economy Commission.

However, Suhakam expressed regret at not being consulted during the drafting of the Bill, noting it was only revealed at the final stage of the legislative process.

It urged the government to refer the Bill to a Parliamentary Select Committee for detailed scrutiny.

“Suhakam stands ready to work with the government and stakeholders to ensure the law upholds human rights and supports decent work for all,” the statement adds.