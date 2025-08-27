In conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day celebration, the spirit of unity and harmony continues to flourish in Kampung Sri Batu, a traditional settlement strategically located in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur. Close to the pulse of modern development such as Taman Pelangi Jaya, yet firmly holding to its traditional roots, Kampung Sri Batu has become an exemplary model of how Sukan Rakyat not only entertainment but also a powerful unifying medium. Under the banner of the “Malaysia Madani Rakyat Disantuni” initiative, the Sukan Rakyat organized by Kampung Sri Batu successfully brought together residents of various ethnic groups in a lively atmosphere. Covering the Batu Parliamentary constituency, which stretches from Sentul to Batu Caves, the Kampung Sri Batu community has proven that differences in background do not prevent them from uniting for peace and togetherness.

A variety of unique and entertaining traditional sports activities were held, attracting participation from all walks of life. From physical challenges such as one-handed tug-of-war and coconut bowling to relaxed games like giant snake and ladder and “radio karat” (rusty radio) game, each activity was designed to foster interaction and cooperation. Skill in netball and “gelecek bola” (a traditional ball game), as well as creativity in “keretapi panjang” (long train game), not only tested individual skills but also strengthened team spirit. According to the Chairman of Persatuan Penduduk Kampung Sri Batu (PPKSB), Hj. Amran Sulaiman, Sukan Rakyat are more than just an entertainment platform. It is a medium where noble values such as cooperation, tolerance, and mutual respect are naturally expressed. In every cheer, laughter, and sweat shed, the strong threads of unity are woven, further strengthening neighborhood bonds.

“This harmony must be inherited by all Malaysian citizens for true peace in the context of the independence theme ‘Malaysia Madani Rakyat Disantuni’,“ emphasized Tn. Hj. Amran. His words underscore the importance of continuing this tradition of unity, so that the spirit of independence that has been fought for continues to thrive in the soul of every Malaysian.