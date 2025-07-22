Sukma 2026 dates confirmed for Selangor with Para Sukma in September

SHAH ALAM: The 20th edition of the Malaysian Games (SUKMA) will take place in Selangor from August 15 to 24, 2026, with the Para SUKMA tournament following from September 5 to 14. The announcement was made by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today.

The official logo and mascot for both events will be revealed on August 15, exactly one year before the opening ceremony. SUKMA 2026 will feature 28 core sports and five additional disciplines, while Para SUKMA will include 10 core sports. Further details will be confirmed by the SUKMA Supreme Council after its meeting in early August.

Competitions will be spread across nine districts and 12 local authorities in Selangor, except for track cycling, which will be held at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. More than 10,000 athletes and officials from 15 state contingents, including Brunei Darussalam, are expected to participate.

Amirudin also addressed financial support for Team Selangor, stating that additional funding would depend on recommendations from the Selangor Sports Council. “As host, our contingent has a responsibility to ensure success and aims to reclaim the overall championship, as we did in 2006, 2013, and 2016. Selangor has consistently been among the top performers,“ he said. - Bernama